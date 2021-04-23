Gladstone manufacturers to share in $15.5M grant program

View of the Existing port and shipping industry at Gladstone.

View of the Existing port and shipping industry at Gladstone.

Central and Western Queensland manufacturers are being given the opportunity to supercharge their businesses thanks to a Queensland grants program.

Now in its fourth round, the Made in Queensland Grants program totals $61.5 million.

Minister for Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water Glenn Butcher said the program had been given a greater focus on transforming businesses and delivering jobs for regional manufacturers.

“In the first three rounds, 40 per cent of Made in Queensland projects were based in regional Queensland. As Minister for Regional Development as well as for Manufacturing, I want to see that percentage grow,” he said.

“I want Queensland to be Australia’s premier manufacturing state.

READ MORE: Gladstone hydrogen hub in $539.2m national renewables plan

READ MORE: Stanwell reveals move away from coal

“That’s why Made in Queensland round four enables eligible regional manufacturers to access up to 75 per cent of their costs for projects to the value of $500 000 – up from 50 per cent.”

READ MORE: GPC announces new CEO to be appointed

READ MORE: New Gladstone jobs for people with disability

Queensland’s manufacturing sector contributes more than $20 billion each year to the Queensland economy and provides jobs for more than 170 000 people.

The Queensland Government is building the state’s manufacturing industry through the Advanced Manufacturing 10-Year Roadmap and Action Plan and initiatives such as Made in Queensland, Industry 4.0 programs, Design in Manufacturing and Women in Manufacturing events and workshops.

For more information on Made in Queensland and to make an initial application, visit HERE.