Gladstone mansion selling for dirt-cheap

Brian Headley and Kirstene Staib are selling their Kin Kora mansion for $750,000.

IN A tell tale sign of Gladstone's property market a million-dollar home in Kin Kora is selling for $750,000.

Owners Brian Headley and Kirstene Staib dropped the price from $980,000 in a desperate attempt to find a buyer.

For more than 12 months the couple has listed their five-bedroom home which was once the place their three children grew up.

Mr Headley said he never expected it to be this hard to sell his home of six years, which he says is his pride and joy.

They have spent $200,000 on renovations including landscaping and roofing their deck.

Mr Headley, former owner of Uncle Brian's Used Cars, and his parnter Ms Staib are keen to retire and move to Thailand once they find a happy buyer for their home.

He said they were serious about selling in October, dropping the price, after he closed his car yard business.

"We put it on the market 12 months ago for $1.3 million,” Mr Headley said.

"This is great value for someone.

"It's hard to swallow when you're losing so much ... But it's time for us to go, we can't sit here and wait.

The three storey home, at 4 Linville Ct, has five bedrooms, a rumpus room, a pool, and a huge storage area.

But the couple say their favourite place is the back deck.

"We spend 80 per cent of our time here,” Ms Staib said.

Their next open home is this Sunday at 11am. Contact LJ Hooker's Steven James on 0439111197.