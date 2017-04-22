Gladstone man's slap knocks sunglasses off girlfriend's face

UNDENIABLE: The man denied making contact with the woman, but CCTV footage had captured the incident.

HE SLAPPED her so hard, her sunglasses flew off her face and fell to the ground.

A 44-year-old Gladstone man pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of an aggravated breach of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens said the defendant was drinking with mates at a licensed hotel in Gladstone on January 23.

Sgt Stevens said the aggrieved party, the man's girlfriend who was also drinking at the hotel, approached the defendant and they began to chat and drink together.

Soon after, a verbal argument between the pair ensued, which saw his girlfriend leave the main drinking area and sit down in the hotel's main foyer.

The defendant followed and the pair continued to fight, Sgt Stevens said, before the defendant walked away.

But he turned around and walked back towards the aggrieved, Sgt Stevens said, and using an open palm, slapped her on the right side of her face.

The court heard the force of the slap knocked the woman's sunglasses off her head.

The defendant slapped the woman again on the other side of her face, before backing up and heading back to the bar for a final drink.

Shortly after he returned to the foyer, picked up the sunglasses off the floor and handed them to the woman.

The woman had called the police at this stage, so the defendant left the hotel before they arrived, Sgt Stevens said.

Despite CCTV footage capturing the scene, the defendant denied having any contact with the aggrieved when they visited his house the next day.

He was taken to the police station and charged.

Sgt Stevens said the defendant had six criminal offences of a like nature against his name.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client and the aggrieved had been in a relationship for two years.

He said his client had been medically diagnosed with ADHD a year before meeting the woman and struggled with a drug and alcohol addiction.

Visiting magistrate Neil Lavaring sentenced the man to serve 12 months imprisonment.

He will be eligible for parole on May 30.