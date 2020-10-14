Gladstone man’s ‘silly decision’
A GLADSTONE man said he made a “silly decision” when he was caught driving with drugs in his system.
Johnathan Francis Lippitt, 36, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving.
The court was told Lippitt was intercepted on the Dawson Hwy, Clinton on August 23, about 6.30pm.
He tested positive at a road side drug test and further tests showed the presence of marijuana.
Self-represented in court, Lippitt said he made a “silly decision”.
“This will not be happening again,” he said.
He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for two months.
