A Gladstone man was caught drink-driving after driving around with a flat tyre. FILE PHOTO.
Crime

Gladstone man’s shocking reading after driving on flat tyre

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
6th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
A Gladstone man has blown a shocking reading four times the legal limit after he was spotted driving around with a flat tyre with an esky full of beer in the car.

Police were called to Alf O’Rourke Dr in Callemondah on December 11 where they located Todd Andrew Jones in the CQUni car park in the driver’s seat.

In the footwell were the keys in plain sight and on the passenger seat was an esky full of Toohey’s Extra Dry cans.

The front right tyre appeared to be destroyed.

Jones had impaired speech, bloodshot eyes, was unsteady on his feet and smelt of alcohol.

He said he was unsure how the car was damaged and he was watching the car for his sister in the car park.

Later Jones admitted he’d driven from his home address and around the Red Rover Rd area where he had hit a kerb while driving which damaged the car.

He said his last drink was about 30 minutes before police arrived and he’d drank about 30 heavy beers in the past 24 hours.

He blew 0.206.

Jones pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 5 to high-range drink-driving.

Defence lawyer Joshua Gibson asked the court to consider keeping the mandatory disqualification to a minimum as Jones’s employer had warned he would lose his job if he was unable to drive again soon.

Jones was fined $1600 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

