Gladstone man’s shocking drink driving reading

A Gladstone man was caught driving three times the legal limit.

A Gladstone man was caught driving three times the legal limit.

A Gladstone man has copped a large fine after he was caught drink driving more than three times the legal limit.

Andrianus Marinus Kist, 42, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving, driving unregistered, uninsured and without a licence.

Kist was stopped on Mount Larcom Rd, Mount Larcom on November 9, 2020 where he blew 0.166.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield asked the court to consider he didn’t have any like offending since 2007 and had no Queensland criminal history.

Kist was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards