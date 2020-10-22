Gladstone man’s ‘out of character’ offence

Patrick Tamatea pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

A GLADSTONE man says his action was “out of character” when he refused to do a breath test.

Patrick Tamatea, 49, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to failing to provide specimen of breath.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court on August 29 Tamatea was pulled over on Central Lane where a roadside breath test indicated he was over the alcohol limit.

Tamatea was told to provide a specimen of breath on an approved instrument however did not provide after three attempts.

He told police he’d had a number of schooners since about 5.30pm and he was on the way home from the pub.

Defence lawyer Tiana Lowry said her client, a scaffolder, had acted “out of character” that night.

She said this was his first time before the court and aside from failing to provide he was compliant with police.

Tamatea was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.

