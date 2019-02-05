Gladstone man's monster barra felt like a 'freight train'

EDDIE Joyce promised his wife Julie he'd come home with a barramundi - she didn't believe him, and without the photo taken of the 118cm monster, no one else would have either.

Caught at a "local waterway" about 5pm on Saturday, the monster barra felt like a freight train when it first took his bait, the train driver said.

It took him only five minutes to reel it in, but the memories of his catch will last a lifetime.

"When I first hooked it I thought this was a little bit bigger than what I normally catch - it went like a freight train when it first took off," Eddie said.

"I was fishing with my mate Wade who chases barra pretty regularly and even he said 'that's a horse' and he catches a lot of them.

"I said to my wife the other day that it's barra season on Friday so I'm going to catch one and I was pretty excited to catch it, as you'd expect."

Using live poddy mullet, a 30lb braid line with 50lb leader, it was almost time to call it a day when the beast struck.

"We were down to our last live bait when I caught that one," Eddie said.

"We were about to head off... we'd caught a few fish and had a bit of fun but when that one got on it changed everything straight away.

"I don't normally chase barra but that's the best one I've ever caught so that's why I kept her."

Knowing it was a monster once inside the boat, Eddie's thoughts immediately turned to whether it was within the legal size range of 58cm-120cm.

"We had two goes at measuring it and it wouldn't lay still at first. The second measure we got her to lay flat and she measured 118cm so I was stoked... That's when the high-fives started going off," he said.

"There was another boat fishing very close to us and they came over and had a look and were pretty impressed as well.

"We showed them the fish on the mat so everyone knew it was legal.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime catch for me."