Gladstone man's mobility chair taken for joy ride and dumped

PAUL Hammond's mobility chair was found dumped down an embankment near a set of train tracks in Gladstone over the weekend - its frame crushed beyond repair.

The father of two, who relies on the $9000 mobility chair for his daily activities, put out a call to the public to help find it after it was stolen from his home on Wednesday.

But the Gladstone man who had a terrifying motorcycle incident two years ago that took away his ability to walk has already forgiven the heartless thieves.

"It is mindless vandalism," Mr Hammond said.

"Police went through a lot of trouble to find it, they were fantastic."

Mr Hammond said his chair was found broken and dismantled on Coase St, alongside the embankment near the rail line.

"They pushed it down in there after they went for a joyride in it.

"At first I was happy they found it but it was pretty sad to see it in the shape it was.

"It was hard seeing it all smashed up like that - you depend on it, you have a relationship with it after relying on it.

"What am I going to do with a written-off mobility chair?"

The Gladstone dad said he was taking his six-year-old daughter Kirra to karate at Lord St when the chair was stolen.

"I was transferring from the chair into the car and left it at my door," Mr Hammond said.

"I was gone less than 10 minutes when I got home and my wife started panicking that it was gone.

"If we had taken another way home we might have seen the kids riding down Bramston St."

Mr Hammond, a former teacher, said he wasn't angry but hoped the teenagers would read his story and get a conscience.

"I hope they see how badly it has impacted me and my family," he said.

Mr Hammond is looking into how he can get another but said it was unlikely to be soon.