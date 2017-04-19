Gladstone man's crime spree of over a year comes to end

A GLADSTONE man who can't seem to be in the right place at the right time pleaded guilty to 23 charges yesterday.

While in custody, Zelman Jospeh Harvey, 33, faced the Gladstone Magistrates court from behind a glass window as he listened to the police facts that led up to his arrest.

Arrested on Easter Monday after failing to provide police with fingerprints, twice, the court heard he was also being charged with three counts of failing to appear, eight counts of breaching his bail conditions by not reporting, four counts of possessing dangerous drugs, including meth and cannabis, one count of possession restricted drugs; Benzodiazepine, one count of driving unlicensed, driving under influence, receiving tainted property; car registration plates, one count of possessing an item suspected to be involved in the use of a drug offence, and the possession of a hypodermic syringe.

The offending began December 26, 2015 when police were called to a residency on Charles St, and found "benzos” on the premises.

On March 5, 2016 he offended again after police found him to be in possession of .2g of meth.

When taken to the police station that day he refused to provide police with fingerprints, and again on March 13.

On June 16 about 10.15 am, Harvey was intercepted by police, after they noticed him driving erratically, swerving on the road into incoming traffic.

It was revealed that not only was he driving under the influence of meth, he also only held a leaner's licence.

In November, a search of Harvey's house found the stolen registration plates, drug utensils and pipes.

Police were only at the residency as Harvey had not reported as per his bail conditions.

On December 9, police noticed Harvey standing among a big group of people on Auckland St, but once Harvey noticed the police he ran into a house.

Police called out for him to stop, but Harvey ran inside and out through a back window.

Police caught up with Harvey later that day and found a hypodermic needle on him, as well as drug residue inside a clip-seal bag.

Harvey's offending took place for over a year, and during that time he breached his bail conditions eight times by failing to report.

Visiting Gladstone Magistrate Neil Lavaring sentenced Harvey to five months' imprisonment, released on parole immediately.

Any further offending in that time will have him back in jail to be re-sentenced.

Harvey was also disqualified from holding a licence for six months.