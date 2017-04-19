28°
News

Gladstone man's crime spree of over a year comes to end

Sarah Barnham | 19th Apr 2017 12:39 PM
Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GLADSTONE man who can't seem to be in the right place at the right time pleaded guilty to 23 charges yesterday.

While in custody, Zelman Jospeh Harvey, 33, faced the Gladstone Magistrates court from behind a glass window as he listened to the police facts that led up to his arrest.

Arrested on Easter Monday after failing to provide police with fingerprints, twice, the court heard he was also being charged with three counts of failing to appear, eight counts of breaching his bail conditions by not reporting, four counts of possessing dangerous drugs, including meth and cannabis, one count of possession restricted drugs; Benzodiazepine, one count of driving unlicensed, driving under influence, receiving tainted property; car registration plates, one count of possessing an item suspected to be involved in the use of a drug offence, and the possession of a hypodermic syringe.

The offending began December 26, 2015 when police were called to a residency on Charles St, and found "benzos” on the premises.

On March 5, 2016 he offended again after police found him to be in possession of .2g of meth.

When taken to the police station that day he refused to provide police with fingerprints, and again on March 13.

On June 16 about 10.15 am, Harvey was intercepted by police, after they noticed him driving erratically, swerving on the road into incoming traffic.

It was revealed that not only was he driving under the influence of meth, he also only held a leaner's licence.

In November, a search of Harvey's house found the stolen registration plates, drug utensils and pipes.

Police were only at the residency as Harvey had not reported as per his bail conditions.

On December 9, police noticed Harvey standing among a big group of people on Auckland St, but once Harvey noticed the police he ran into a house.

Police called out for him to stop, but Harvey ran inside and out through a back window.

Police caught up with Harvey later that day and found a hypodermic needle on him, as well as drug residue inside a clip-seal bag.

Harvey's offending took place for over a year, and during that time he breached his bail conditions eight times by failing to report.

Visiting Gladstone Magistrate Neil Lavaring sentenced Harvey to five months' imprisonment, released on parole immediately.

Any further offending in that time will have him back in jail to be re-sentenced.

Harvey was also disqualified from holding a licence for six months.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone crime spree gladstone magistrate court meth visiting gladstone magistrate neil lavaring zelman jospeh harvey

'Disgrace': Investors 'shafted' with Gladstone business shock closure

'Disgrace': Investors 'shafted' with Gladstone business shock...

Residents says Gladstone's big investors are getting "shafted”, after the shock news that a popular Gladstone business has closed its doors.

Court warned high-profile child rapist could strike again

'HIGH RISK': Notorious child rapist Douglas Brian Jackway

Child rapist makes bid for freedom.

High profile showdown as pressure peaks for $70B gas plants

PRESSURE ON: The seven gas turbine generators on APLNG.

Second showdown between gas leaders and PM today.

Gladstone man cut free from smashed car after driving high

Michael James Kilfoyle pleaded guilty to one charge of driving without due care and one charge of driving while a drug was present in his blood.

Man tells magistrate he nearly killed himself while driving high.

Local Partners

Shoppers shock as price of fruit, veggies doubles in CQ

Find out which of your staple vegies are set to double in price

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

The expensive gift to brighten foster children's lives

CHARITY: Port Curtis Patchwork Club gave 47 handmade quilts to Anglicare Central Queensland for the foster children of Gladstone.

The $14,000 gift these Gladstone women donated to needy kids

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

The terrifying TV stunt that traumatised a generation

TERRIFYING TV special drew tens of thousands of complaints when it aired and was later blamed for one viewer’s suicide.

Fans invited to be in Lady Gaga's new movie

Lady Gaga performs on stage at the Coachella.

Lady Gaga takes Coachella stage.

Alice Cooper announces Aussie tour 40 years after first trip Down Under

WE'RE NOT WORTHY: Shock rocker Alice Cooper has announced his 13th Australian tour.

Alice Cooper is coming back to Australia to tour in October.

World's most famous non-superhero draws police attention

A scene from the movie Deadpool.

The world's biggest movie star / mischief maker watched by police

Maryborough rallies to get Mary Poppins movie premiere here

Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) returns to the Banks home after many years and uses her magical skills to help the now grown up Michael and Jane rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives in the first image from the set of the movie Mary Poppins Returns. Supplied by Disney.

Show your support by signing a petition.

Simple mistake sends home MKR favourites

Two MKR favourites stuff up something simple.

Train rolls in for Australian tour this winter

Grammy Award-winning band Train is heading to Australia for a series of shows this winter.

DROPS of Jupiter chart toppers Train are headed Down Under.

Prepare To Be Impressed..!

11 Drummer Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Looking for your first home and want something really neat and tidy and with a great outdoor deck area? Well this home would have to be one of the best homes in...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

Investors Alert - Dual Income Duplex!

Unit 1-2/14 McDonald Street, Clinton 4680

Duplex 4 2 AUCTION

Solid duplex located within walking distance to Clinton Airport Shops, Takeaway, Gym and Bunnings Centre. Both units are 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with open plan...

AFFORDABLE STARTER OR LONG TERM INVESTMENT .... DUCTED AIR-CONDITIONING... ACT NOW!

11 Canal Street, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this neat and tidy near new modern home well and truly below replacement. Located in a family friendly Estate and only...

RENOVATED HOME - DUAL INCOME OR DUAL FAMILY LIVING:

5 Kauri Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 1 $309,000

This exceptional two storey home with a mix of brick and hardy plank is ideally located with continual breezes and views over the Kin Kora Estate. Having been...

A Quality Home in a Fantastic Location

4 Munroe Court, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $389,000

If you are looking for a quality home, built by a local builder, in one of the most sort after locations in Gladstone then this is the one for you! This stunning...

Solid Low-set Brick Home With A Great Outdoor Living Area

12 Yellowpatch Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $200,000

I have always been a fan of low-set brick homes and I am delighted to introduce 12 Yellowpatch Avenue to the market, as I believe this home is going to be...

Top Floor Apartment With Great Ocean Views

24/20 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 2 1 1 $142,000

Now is the time to secure unique properties in Gladstone, and this beach-side property is sure to be popular with discerning buyers looking to make the most of the...

Major Price Reduction - Relocated Owner Wants This Home Sold Immediately..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $399,000

If you have been looking for the right home to hit the market that would be a great place to raise your family then I challenge you to find a better value for...

Great Family Home With Teenager&#39;s Retreat

9 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you have been waiting for a unique home to hit the market with great views and style then I think this may well be the home that you have been waiting for. It...

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!