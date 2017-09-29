Gladstone man's crazy cross-continent Mongol Rally

THE END OF AN ADVENTURE: Ray Hobbs, Ryan Watts, Gavin Fulleylove and Dave Taylor at the finish podium for the 2017 Mongol Rally.

FOUR men, six weeks, and a tiny car travelling across some of the roughest roads in Asia.

Gladstone man Dave Taylor had always been interested in the Silk Road so when he heard about the Mongol rally he jumped at the chance to take part.

He teamed up with another Gladstone man, Ray Hobbs and two English guys who had a car.

The Mongol rally requires participants to make their own way, via car, across Eastern Europe and Central Asia, but there's a catch, the car has to be "farcically small".

Taylor and his team set off from London in a 15 year old Daihatsu Terios, with an ongoing rotation system worked out for sitting in the cramped back.

Their car handled the tough conditions well, finishing the race without a single breakdown and just the one flat tyre.

Many other vehicles were not so lucky, Dave said, with 340 vehicles starting the rally in London and only 240 making it to the finish line in Russia.

"We chose the southern route, which goes south of the Caspian Sea and means you can go through Iran," Dave said.

"The hardest country to get a visa for was Turkmenistan, they are not in favour of tourism, apparently they have less visitors than North Korea."

"You only get a five day transit visa, they don't want you hanging around."

"The friendliest people we met on the whole trip were the Iranians. They were incredibly welcoming, often inviting you back to their house for meals or to stay."

The men appreciated this as, three nights out of four, they camped and subsisted on spaghetti and two minute noodles.

They finished the rally in Russia at the end of August and then turned around and drove the car back to England.

The team raised nearly $9000 for charity.

you can still make a donation now at www.gofundme.com/tokhanandbeyond