Gladstone man's birthday bash ends with one big blow

IT WAS the late birthday present a Gladstone man would've been happy to have gone without after being pulled over by police for a random breath test.

Perhaps still in party mode, Darren James Woodman wore a bright floral shirt as he pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving.

The court heard Woodman was intercepted by police on June 17 at about 8.45pm at South Gladstone, right before he turned onto Philip St.

He returned a positive blood alcohol content reading of .141%.

The court heard Woodman, a bass player, had been playing at a gig the night before.

Woodman had consumed alcohol at the event, and didn't return home until the next morning.

By that night, Woodman believed he was okay to get behind the wheel after a sleep, the court heard.

He was just 500m away from his house when he was pulled over.

The 51-year-old was ordered to pay a $750 fine, and lost his license for three months.