Gladstone man's amazing 1920s sewing machine transformation

OLD FAVOURITE: Ian Fraser restored this vintage sewing machine table and it now takes pride of place in his home. Ian Fraser

GLADSTONE restoration man Ian Fraser is on the hunt for century-old sewing machines.

Inspired by his seamstress wife Karen Fraser, the vintage enthusiast has found a new purpose for the old-school machines.

Mr Fraser started restoring the 1920s Singer sewing machines about two years ago.

His house now features a jaw-dropping sewing machine inspired dining table and bedside tables but the restorer is looking to up-cycle more machines to furnish his man cave.

From old to new Ian Fraser

"My wife Karen and I moved from Brisbane to Gladstone in April and the house we bought comes with a man cave,” Mr Fraser said.

"I've been wanting to furnish it completely with the sewing machines.”

Mr Fraser has already up-cycled five 1920s sewing machines since starting his hobby.

From old to new Ian Fraser

"Originally I started the hobby after I made a cutting table for my wife's sewing room and it just went from there,” he said.

"It turned out really well and we just kept going with the designs.

"Gladstone is a bit of a gold mine when it comes to old sewing machines because everyone seems to have kept them.”

Mr Fraser said he has been putting calls out in the classifieds in search of the old machines.

"I'm surprised with how many there are around,” he said.

"They come in all conditions, some are really damaged but the legs are still usable and I am able to recondition them.”