Bad kid
Gladstone man wounded while being arrested

Jacobbe McBride
10th Sep 2020 9:33 AM
PARAMEDICS are treating a man in his thirties in a Gladstone residential area this morning following reports of a laceration to his head.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers were directed to Clinton about 8.23am following reports of the injury.

QAS was originally unsure of how the injury occurred, with Queensland Police Service officers arriving on scene first.

A QAS spokeswoman said it was later revealed the man hit his head on the pavement while being arrested.

He is expected to be transported to Gladstone Hospital for treatment.

gladstone ambulance gladstone police head injury head wound queensland ambulance service legacy queensland police servce
