Gladstone man won't allow police officers to arrest his wife

IT CAN'T be easy to watch police walk into your home, arrest your wife and then watch as she's pushed into the back of a police car.

That's almost how it played out for a Gladstone man, except when he tried to intervene, the situation got physical.

Leslie Nigel Wade pleaded guilty in the Gladstone magistrates Court to one count of assault or obstruct a police officer.

The court heard on June 20 at about 9.03am, police were called to Wade's address for a separate matter, involving his wife.

When police arrived, officers arrested his wife and began to walk her towards the vehicle.

Wade interjected and pushed one officer to the ground.

The other officer continued to put the man's wife into the police vehicle, but Wade stood in front of the officer and took on a 'fighting stance', the court heard.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client was 45-years-old and had four children with his wife.

Ms Ramos said her client was 'deeply regretful and severely apologises to the court' for his 'heat of the moment' actions.

She said her client understood that the police officers were simply doing their duties.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said although Wade was 'understandable agitated' at watching his wife be arrested, his behaviour was not appropriate.

Ms Ho said she accepted that it was an error of judgement on the man's behalf and out of character, given his limited history.

Ms Ho ordered him to pay a $500 fine.

A conviction was recorded.