A Gladstone man tested positive to drug-driving on Glenlyon Rd.
Crime

Gladstone man with bad traffic history faces court

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
5th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
A 47-year-old with a six-page traffic history has lost his licence for a month after he was caught drug-driving.

Mark Anthony Reynolds was pulled over on Glenlyon Rd on November 9, at 11.53am, where he returned a positive indication on a drug test.

Further tests showed the presence of marijuana in his system.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 5 that Reynolds, 47, had felt ill the night prior and had used the drug to manage that.

He said the carer was driving home that day.

Reynolds pleaded guilty to drug-driving and was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

