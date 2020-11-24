Gladstone man with 13 DV convictions fronts court again

A Gladstone man with 13 prior convictions for domestic violence faced court again.

A Gladstone man with 13 prior convictions for domestic violence faced court again.

A GLADSTONE man with 13 previous domestic violence convictions has once again faced court for similar charges.

The first charge against the 36-year-old related to the man breaching a condition not to be within 50m of a victim on September 7.

During a police interview, he said he breached the order because “they were in love.”

The second breach came later that month on September 26, when the witness said a friend had “strangled the s--- out of her last night.”

READ MORE: ‘Thuggish’ man punched stranger, threatened to shoot partner

READ MORE: ‘YOU’RE NOTHING’: Man’s violent words as he choked partner

Police attended a Gladstone Central address where they could hear a man’s voice.

The witness opened the door and said no-one else was home - at the time she was heavily intoxicated and lethargic.

Police searched the unit and found the man inside a wardrobe.

He said he was aware he was not supposed to be at the address but was there to pick up clothing.

A paramedic assessed the witness and found cuts and abrasions to her face which appeared to be days old, as well as bruises to her shins, abdomen and other places.

She said she also had broken ribs.

However the woman could not explain how she got the injuries and said it was from a friend but could not name him.

Police also found blood over her bedsheets.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

During a search police located a jet lighter, cut-down straw, glass pipe, two clip-seal bags with white reside and electric scales.

The man said he owned the items and used the scales to make sure he wasn’t “ripped off”.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins said the man had 13 prior domestic violence convictions, including ones against the same woman.

Sgt Hoskins said the woman was doing all she could to protect the man and had previously stated she was in love with him.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said although the court could be satisfied the man had been within 50m of the woman, it could not be satisfied he had caused the injuries.

She said on the night in question the man had attended due to the woman asking him to, in order to help with her mental health conditions.

READ MORE: Woman breached DVO because she was getting ‘mixed signals’

READ MORE: ‘True f---head’: Abusive texts sent over children

She said the man, who appeared via videolink in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 20, had plans to move to Mackay and away from the woman.

Ms Ditchield said he had a history of drug problems along with PTSD.

She said the relationship was over and the man had no desire to stay in contact with the woman.

The man pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order, possessing property suspected of been acquired for a drug offence and possessing utensils.

The man had been in custody since September 26 and was sentenced to 14 months’ imprisonment with immediate parole.