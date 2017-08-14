27°
News

Gladstone man wins big in weekend lotto

14th Aug 2017 12:21 PM
LUCK OF THE DRAW: newsXpress Kin Kora owner Ian Chapman said it was exciting to once again be the winning store in town.
LUCK OF THE DRAW: newsXpress Kin Kora owner Ian Chapman said it was exciting to once again be the winning store in town. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A Gladstone man who works in the mines has had a life-changing win, cleaning up a division one prize in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.　

The man, aged in his 20s, was one of six division one winning entries across Australia in Gold Lotto draw 3763 on Saturday 12 August 2017.

Each winner took home $716,806　

The thrilled winner discovered the winning news yesterday when he checked his unregistered entry.　

Speaking to a Golden Casket official this morning, the man described how the win would change the lives of himself and his family.　

"I'm going to buy a house for starters. I've got a little one so that's going to be a good start for them too," he said.　

"We've been renting and I've been working my arse off.

"Hopefully I'll be able to spend more time at home with my family too. Working in the mines, I miss the little one."

The man said he was only an occasional Gold Lotto player, and bought an entry in the weekend's draw at the last minute.　

"I just go every now and then when I can," he said.　

"This win will set us up for the future. It's just great!"　

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning entry at NewsXpress Kin Kora, Shop 27, Kin Kora Centre.　

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gold lotto win newsxpress

MP calls out pollie: 'He doesn't give a rat's arse'

MP calls out pollie: 'He doesn't give a rat's arse'

Glenn Butcher stresses importance of same-sex vote, calls out O'Dowd.

Gladstone police mourn Ribot, a heroic comrade

Ribot served in Gladstone, Toowoomba and the Moreton regions.

Rest in Peace, Ribot.

FLARING: Larger than normal flames announced

QCLNG's first shipment from Train 2 left Gladstone harbour aboard the Maran Gas Posidonia.

Maintenance on Train 2 at QGC plant expected over next few days.

WATCH: That awkward moment when they announced the wrong winner at the Cup

Sharon Mylrea, Emma Files, Carmen Marsten, Samantha Morgan, Ashduin and Carl Carter. Fashions on the Field winners with judges at the Gladstone Cup.

'BOO BOO': Gladstone Cup recreates legendary Oscars mistake.

Local Partners

Popular franchise owner will stay local

'Never for a moment would we think of leaving Gladstone.'

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

It was all fun and games at the Tondoon Gardens

GOOD TIMES: Addison Wairau, 15 months, and Katie Wairau enjoy the Kids Fun Day

Free council event entertains about 2000 locals.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

REVEALED: Everything that just happened on Game of Thrones

** Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode **

MOVIE REVIEW: Creepy doll will toy with your mind

Lulu Wilson in a scene from the movie Annabelle: Creation.

Scares aplenty but Annabelle can’t conjure up an emotional impact.

Tom Cruise injured in stunt gone bad

Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible 6 in London.

Cruise was forced to leave the set of Mission Impossible 6 in London

Justin Bieber rejected by woman on Twitter

Justin Bieber was keen on this woman but she’s taken.

THE singer was embarrassingly rebuffed on Instagram.

Bachelor winner Alex’s new same-sex relationship

Alex Nation, and alleged new girlfriend.

Newly single Bachelor star Alex Nation is dating a woman.

Elon Musk warns entire world while visiting Amber Heard

Elon Musk.. we should be more worried about AI than North Korea

SpaceX founder flies halfway round the world for Amber Heard

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

Bethany Spoor with her skincare range that she will showcase on Shark Tank in the hope of finding an investor.

There aren't many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

Your very own private retreat is waiting...

16 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $320,000

This stunning property is secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac and offers the new owners endless possibilities. There is scope for great side access and room for...

GOOD QUALITY 4 BEDROOM BRICK HOME - OWNER WANTS A SALE!

3 Morcom Street, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $238,000

This brick veneer home is situated at 3 Morcom Street, Calliope on a level allotment. This four bedroom home is in excellent condition and only 14 years old. ...

AN EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE

27 Phillip Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

It's not often you come across a home and land package that totals 1100 plus square meters. Here is a fabulous opportunity to secure this parcel with a four...

AFFORDABLE LIVING IN A POPULAR SUBURB!

44 Venus Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 $169,000

Are you looking for your first home or an entry level investment? Look no further! This lowset, brick home is situated in the popular suburb of Telina. Only a...

DESIRABLE ACREAGE HAVEN

33 Panorama Circuit, Benaraby 4680

House 4 2 3 $419,000

What a home! Located in one of the most popular locations in Benaraby, you will discover this lovely circuit of impressive homes and properties as you drive around...

Fantastic Opportunity to Secure an Inner City Unit - Must See!

Unit 1/24 Kent Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 NOW $99,500

Tired of paying rent and want to secure your first property? Well this fantastic inner city unit is a great option in the current market and will not last long so...

Calling all first home buyers!!

102 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 1 $165,000

This much loved; easy care home is situated on a 630m2 block with established gardens, side access, spacious outdoor entertaining area and garden shed. Inside...

Double Storey Home with Internal Access &amp; Plenty of Storage Space - MUST SEE!

10 Geraldine Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 Sold for...

Calling all first home buyers....This property is great value for money in the current market and will suit anyone looking to get out of the rental market and into...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

The Ideal Family Home

6 Deborah Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 1 3 $329,000

With the hot weather on the way, why not stay cool this summer in this wonderful family home located in the ever popular residential precinct of Glen Eden..!

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly

First home deposits hits $200k for some

Call for Reserve Bank limits to be scrapped for new buyers

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses