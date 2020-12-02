Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone man ended up in court after he was trying to find out why his friend was being arrested.
A Gladstone man ended up in court after he was trying to find out why his friend was being arrested.
Crime

Gladstone man was just trying to help a mate being arrested

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
2nd Dec 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man who obstructed police was just trying to help his mate who was being arrested.

Police were called to an incident on November 15 at the Harvey Road Tavern at 10pm in relation to public nuisance and several people not leaving.

Police were met with one offender who was capsicum sprayed and arrested.

It was then that Shannon Wade Chynoweth came running towards police questioning why his friend had been arrested.

He was told to get back and police presented tasers.

Chynoweth continued to question and was subsequently capsicum sprayed and taken into custody.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 30 to obstructing police on a licensed premise.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had been attending a memorial golf day.

He said his client had not been at the bar and went outside to see his friend being restrained.

Mr Pepito said his client agreed it could have been dealt with better.

Chynoweth was fined $600 and spared a conviction.

Read more obstruction cases:

Woman said she’d spit on police with her ‘hepatitis spit’

Foul-mouthed tirade lands man in court

Man threatened to shoot cop in head with his bow and arrow

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone obstruct police
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: 72yo man in hospital after 4.5 hour chopper rescue

        Premium Content UPDATE: 72yo man in hospital after 4.5 hour chopper rescue

        Breaking UPDATE: The man was flown to Rockhampton hospital in a serious condition.

        Election booth incident investigation reported to CCC

        Premium Content Election booth incident investigation reported to CCC

        News The complainant says police told him there were “technical issues” with CCTV...

        Mater hospital purchase price revealed in 2020 budget

        Premium Content Mater hospital purchase price revealed in 2020 budget

        Politics The Queensland ministerial departments issued 21 email statements with the...

        Meth, MDMA, $9K cash and tick sheet found on CQ man

        Premium Content Meth, MDMA, $9K cash and tick sheet found on CQ man

        Crime The 21-year-old held his son for the first time behind bars after he was taken into...