Gladstone man was just trying to help a mate being arrested

A Gladstone man ended up in court after he was trying to find out why his friend was being arrested.

A GLADSTONE man who obstructed police was just trying to help his mate who was being arrested.

Police were called to an incident on November 15 at the Harvey Road Tavern at 10pm in relation to public nuisance and several people not leaving.

Police were met with one offender who was capsicum sprayed and arrested.

It was then that Shannon Wade Chynoweth came running towards police questioning why his friend had been arrested.

He was told to get back and police presented tasers.

Chynoweth continued to question and was subsequently capsicum sprayed and taken into custody.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 30 to obstructing police on a licensed premise.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had been attending a memorial golf day.

He said his client had not been at the bar and went outside to see his friend being restrained.

Mr Pepito said his client agreed it could have been dealt with better.

Chynoweth was fined $600 and spared a conviction.

