Gladstone man was growing marijuana plants for friend

A YOUNG Gladstone man has been given one last chance to stay out of prison.

Joseph Daniel Jones, 24, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Friday to possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs and permitting use of a place.

Police were called to Jones’ residence on August 23 for an unrelated matter.

While there they found a small pot with five marijuana plants, about 15cm, growing on the veranda.

Jones said they belonged to a friend but he did know it was marijuana.

He said a friend had moved out but Jones had allowed him to keep growing the plants there.

At the time of his offending, Jones was subject to a probation order.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic told the court that since the offence, Jones had been addressing his mental health concerns.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said a report from the department of corrective services had convinced him to give Jones another chance.

He was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment suspended for 18 months.

