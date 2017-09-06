Gladstone man uses pram to hide stolen items, says to feed wife and kids

A GLADSTONE man looking for an easy way to feed his large family has faced the Gladstone Magistrates Court on one count of stealing.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing about $140 worth of groceries from a Gladstone Woolworth's store.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the father-of-four walked into the store with a pram, but used the storage areas to hide the stolen goods.

Mr Reece said the man paid for a few items however, the bulk of the items were in the pram.

A staff member alerted police, who, when they caught up with the man, asked him why he did it.

He told the officers that he had no money to pay for the groceries to feed his wife and kids.

He had recently become employed however was yet to receive his first pay slip.

The items were returned but they could not be resold and were consequently destroyed, Mr Reece said.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client was also on Centrelink but was behind on a number of bill payments.

She said her client told her that he "just did what he had to for his family"

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said the man had committed like offences in his past.

She ordered him to pay compensation to Woolworth's and placed him on a nine-month probation sentence subject to financial counselling.

A conviction was recorded.

SARAH BARNHAM