Gladstone man uses broom as weapon in attack on girlfriend

A GLADSTONE man's choice of weapon during a dust-up with his girlfriend has not been swept under the rug, after being slapped with parole.

The man pleaded guilty to one count of an aggravated offence of a contravention of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the offending took place at a Gladstone resident about 6pm on November 27.

The defendant and his partner were both home, her daughter asleep in another room, the court heard.

The pair began to fight, with the woman becoming angry at the defendant for taking drugs.

The defendant also got angry and said to the aggrieved: 'Don't put your sh*t on me, just because you f***ed up”.

The verbal fight was taken into the kitchen, where it became physical, the court heard.

The woman picked up a broom and began to swing it at the defendant saying she "couldn't do it any more”, telling him to leave.

The defendant grabbed the broom and swung it at the woman, hitting her in the neck the court heard.

Mr Reece said the defendant was quick to apologise for his actions, dropped the broom, and said "Sorry babe, I didn't mean to do that”.

The court heard the pair went and lay down in the daughter's room, where the defendant told the woman that "it was okay” and he wasn't going to hurt her.

She reported the offence to the police four days later.

When questioned by police, the defendant said he had "nothing to say”.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said there was an element of self-defence in the offending.

"Essentially she came at him swinging the broom,” Ms DItchfield said.

"My client said that prior to her picking up the broom she had thrown knives at him.

"My client said they were both under the influence of meth at the time.”

The man has been in custody since November, as the contravention offending was a breach of bail, set by a magistrate for previous offending.

Ms Ditchfield said her client had been in custody for four months and three weeks.

Taking time already served into account, visiting Magistrate Neil Lavaring ordered the man serve an extra one month and one week to reach the six-month mark.

He released the man on immediate parole.