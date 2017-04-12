28°
News

Gladstone man unknowing co-offender to girlfriend's crime

Sarah Barnham
| 12th Apr 2017 7:40 PM
RECORD WIPED CLEAN: A conviction was not recorded.
RECORD WIPED CLEAN: A conviction was not recorded.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TOILET paper was at the top of the shopping list for a Gladstone ex-couple as they walked into a Bundaberg IGA.

Splitting up to fill separate baskets in a bid to save time, a Gladstone court heard local man Kim Michael Newman walked out of the IGA store unaware that he had become a co-offender in his former girlfriend's crime.

Newman pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing in the Gladstone Magistrates Court earlier today.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said when reaching the checkouts, the pair split up, Newman paid for his basket of groceries and headed to the car.

His ex-partner was already in the car, but she had not paid for the pack of toilet paper that she had walked out with.

The court heard that IGA staff began to surround the locked car that she was sitting in.

Mr Selvadurai said Newman reached the car when his ex-girlfriend yelled at him to get in and drive, which he did without question.

Defence lawyer Axel Beard said at this point his client had "no idea” that his ex-partner had stolen anything, and it was only until he drove away that he noticed the workers gathering near where their car had been parked.

The items were returned to the store and no restitution was sort, Mr Beard said.

He said his client, a 35-year-old plant operator, had very little criminal history.

He said Newman was no longer in a relationship with the woman.

Acting Gladstone Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke fined Newman $200.

A conviction was not recorded.

Gladstone Observer
FULL GUIDE: Everything you need to know about the Harbour Festival

FULL GUIDE: Everything you need to know about the Harbour...

Road closures in place during different parts of the Gladstone Harbour Festival

Gladstone man unknowing co-offender to girlfriend's crime

RECORD WIPED CLEAN: A conviction was not recorded.

She told him to get in the car and drive, so he did.

EXCLUSIVE: Crew caught by surprise as massive illegal haul uncovered

Border force officers escort illegal fisherman to shore in Gladstone from the ship Cape Jervis after they were intercepted yesterday.

Exclusive look inside bringing down illegal fishing.

VIDEO: Vietnamese poachers brought onshore at Gladstone

NABBED: 15 Vietnamese fishermen caught with 17 barrels of sea cucumbers have been brought onshore at Gladstone Harbour by Australian Border Force officials.

The crew of fishermen were caught with 17 barrels of sea cucumbers.

Local Partners

Lake Awoonga recreational areas reopening

THE Lake Awoonga recreational areas and Boynedale Bush Camp will both reopen on Thursday, April 13.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Former Scary Spice Mel B wants her sex tapes

MEL B went to police to get access to a storage unit she thought her ex had hidden the tapes in, but came away empty-handed. Where are the sex tapes?

Reynolds’ hilarious prank on Lively during labour

BLAKE Lively and Ryan Reynolds prove they’re perfectly matched.

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

Bad news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow says a reunion is “not going to happen.”

Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Gladstone's favourite festival is heating up

'Million dollar rides': the festival has arrived

Local talent set to shine on centre stage

LOCAL TALENT: Hayley Marsten will be judging the Santos GLNG and 4CC's Talent Quest tonight at the Gladstone Harbour Festival and performing later that night.

'Nervous energy': locals get ready to compete in talent quest.

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $199,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

BUDGET BUSTER WITH POTENTIAL

44 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $159,000

Don't walk past your opportunity to secure this affordable starter. This high set home is privately positioned behind the fence. Internally the home offers...

Top Floor Apartment With Great Ocean Views

24/20 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 2 1 1 $142,000

Now is the time to secure unique properties in Gladstone, and this beach-side property is sure to be popular with discerning buyers looking to make the most of the...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 2 $330,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Huge Home Opposite Golf Course!

206 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 3 2 $215,000

Enjoy uninterrupted views of the Golf Course whilst in the comfort of your own home. This huge home is waiting for some TLC, but with a good kitchen, 4 great...

SPREAD OUT AND ENJOY THE SPACE

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $339,000

A neat, low set brick home with a fabulous fenced yard is ideal for the young ones. This home is located on a corner block with access off Beardmore Place. It's...

Great First Home With N.B.N. Connection..!

12 Sturt Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $320,000

If you have been looking for a new home with N.B.N. connection at an affordable price then i think i may have found the home for you..! There has been a...

Major Price Reduction - Relocated Owner Wants This Home Sold Immediately..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $399,000

If you have been looking for the right home to hit the market that would be a great place to raise your family then I challenge you to find a better value for...

Solid Low-set Brick Home With A Great Outdoor Living Area

12 Yellowpatch Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $200,000

I have always been a fan of low-set brick homes and I am delighted to introduce 12 Yellowpatch Avenue to the market, as I believe this home is going to be...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

17 Gladstone region family homes under $400K for sale

5 Kauri Dr, Kin Kora is on the market.

A list of family homes all under $400K.

Loaded interstate investors buy Gladstone motel for $2.36M

Gladstone Palms Motor Inn.

New owners can expect a net income of $300K a year.

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!