Gladstone man unknowing co-offender to girlfriend's crime

TOILET paper was at the top of the shopping list for a Gladstone ex-couple as they walked into a Bundaberg IGA.

Splitting up to fill separate baskets in a bid to save time, a Gladstone court heard local man Kim Michael Newman walked out of the IGA store unaware that he had become a co-offender in his former girlfriend's crime.

Newman pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing in the Gladstone Magistrates Court earlier today.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said when reaching the checkouts, the pair split up, Newman paid for his basket of groceries and headed to the car.

His ex-partner was already in the car, but she had not paid for the pack of toilet paper that she had walked out with.

The court heard that IGA staff began to surround the locked car that she was sitting in.

Mr Selvadurai said Newman reached the car when his ex-girlfriend yelled at him to get in and drive, which he did without question.

Defence lawyer Axel Beard said at this point his client had "no idea” that his ex-partner had stolen anything, and it was only until he drove away that he noticed the workers gathering near where their car had been parked.

The items were returned to the store and no restitution was sort, Mr Beard said.

He said his client, a 35-year-old plant operator, had very little criminal history.

He said Newman was no longer in a relationship with the woman.

Acting Gladstone Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke fined Newman $200.

A conviction was not recorded.