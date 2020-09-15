Gladstone man tried to grab police officer’s arm

A GLADSTONE man tried to grab a police officer's arm while he was being arrested.

Raymond Edward Little, 33, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to obstructing police.

On August 29, at 2.15am, police were called to a West Gladstone address in relation to a disturbance.

Officers told Little he was detained and to stay on the veranda, however he kept getting up and walking around inside.

At one point Little tried to pick up a can of alcohol before he was placed under arrest.

As he was being taken into custody, Little attempted to grab a police officer's arm.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the father of two had limited recollection of what happened that morning.

Little was fined $200 with no conviction recorded.

