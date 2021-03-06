Gladstone man taunted partner after brutal assault

A Gladstone man pleaded guilty to assault occassioning bodily harm after an attack on his ex-girlfriend.

A child was forced to call triple-0 after witnessing their mum brutally assaulted by her partner, a court has heard.

The male offender, 38, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of contravening a domestic violence order (aggravated offence).

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of the case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On December 21 last year, police were called to an address at Calliope in relation to an altercation between the defendant and the aggrieved.

The aggrieved stated she had picked up the defendant after work about 7pm.

They had stopped at a bottle shop and bought alcohol which they consumed at the residence.

About 9pm they were in the main bedroom where an argument broke out about their relationship.

The aggrieved’s five children, aged between 2 and 15, were home at the time of the incident.

The aggrieved was standing in front of the doorway of the bedroom trying to prevent the defendant from leaving the room because she still wanted to discuss matters.

The defendant was yelling at the aggrieved and wanted to exit the bedroom before he approached and grabbed the aggrieved by her shoulders and threw her to the floor.

She laid on the floor for some time and was crying for help, to which one of her children responded by calling for police assistance.

The aggrieved was unable to get up and asked the defendant for help, but he laughed at her and refused.

They continued to argue before the defendant threw his dinner at the aggrieved and stated it was disgusting.

The aggrieved managed to get up and was in the process of cleaning the floor when a police officer arrived.

Police separated the pair and obtained their versions of events.

The defendant was aware he had contravened a previously initiated protection order because he was at the premises.

The defendant was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, to serve one month in custody, and a conviction was recorded.

