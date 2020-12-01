Menu
Grant James Calrow pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs.
Gladstone man surprised to see police at his door

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
1st Dec 2020 10:18 AM
GLADSTONE man Grant James Calrow was surprised when the cops showed up at his front door on October 31.

The police had been next door for an unrelated incident when they spotted a marijuana plant growing in Calrow’s backyard.

When they knocked on his door, the 54-year-old was shocked and slightly nervous to see the police.

He told them the 60cm plant was marijuana and he had planted the seeds, grown it and maintained the plant.

A second 50cm marijuana plant was located growing in a pot in a rose bush.

Police also found 2.4g of marijuana, 4.4.g of a marijuana head, three marijuana seeds, two bongs made from plastic bottles, electric scales, a grinder and a cone piece which Calrow said all belonged to him.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 24 Calrow was not a first time or youthful offender.

“He would know it’s illegal to possess and produce,” Sen Con Spargo said.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client used the marijuana for pain and only grew and used what he needed.

She said he was remorseful for his actions and didn’t want to waste the court’s time.

Carlow pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

He was convicted and fined $1000.

