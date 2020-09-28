Menu
Laurie Wyatt pleaded guilty to drug driving.
Crime

Gladstone man stopped drug driving on way home from library

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
28th Sep 2020 6:12 PM
A GLADSTONE man caught drug driving was headed home from the library.

Laurie Wilfred Arthur Wyatt, 25, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug driving.

On August 18, Wyatt was intercepted in Gladstone where he submitted to a roadside drug test which showed the presence of marijuana.

Wyatt told the police he was driving home from the library.

Self-representing Wyatt was questioned about previous similar offending.

He told the court his last drug driving offence was three or four years ago.

Wyatt was convicted and fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Gladstone Observer

