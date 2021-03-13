Gladstone man stole bike, motorcycle in reckless burglary

Steven James Allen pleaded guilty in a Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to burglary and commit endictable offence before Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

A Gladstone man who stole two bikes worth $17,500, was driven to the police station by the man he stole the bikes from and confessed the full details, Gladstone Magistrates Court heard this week.

Steven James Alen, 33, pleaded guilty to burglary and commit indictable offence.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Allen’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On November 30 2020, the victim reported a burglary offence to police.

The victim reported that between 10.30pm on November 29 and 7.45am on November 30, his KTM 300 motorcycle and a black Giant brand mountain bike was stolen from the garage of his address in New Auckland.

After reporting the matter to police, the victim conducted his own inquiries and appealed for information about the offence via Facebook.

The victim received messages from members of the public who gave him the contact details of a local man.

The victim contacted the man around 7pm on November 30 via text and the man stated he was in possession of the motorcycle and had purchased it from the defendant.

The man said he was unaware it was stolen and arranged for the return of the motorcycle.

At 5pm on December 1 the victim contacted Allen in order to facilitate the return of his mountain bike.

Allen agreed to meet the victim at the Night Owl Shopping Centre and entered the victim’s car once there to direct him to his mountain bike.

The bike was recovered then the victim drove the defendant to Gladstone Police Station.

Allen spoke with police in an interview at the station and issued him his right and cautions.

When questioned, Allen made full admissions to the office explained how he did it.

A court heard in the early hours of November 30 he and another person entered the address in New Auckland via a rear gate.

Allen and the unknown co-offender entered the dwelling via an unlocked sliding door and located the KTM motorcycle and Giant bicycle in the garage.

Allen stated with the help of the co-offender he removed the bikes from the garage and decamped, stating he didn’t know how to drive a motorcycle, so he rode the bicycle from the address.

Allen also admitted to meeting the victim and recovering the bicycle with him, he was subsequently arrested and his bail was refused.

Mr Manthey took into consideration the fact Allen had already served 101 days of pre-sentence custody when he handed down his sentence.

Allen was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with an immediate parole release date.

The sentence was suspended for a year and convictions were recorded.

