A Gladstone man slapped and spear-tackled his partner.
Gladstone man spear-tackled his partner

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
22nd Oct 2020 4:00 PM
A GLADSTONE man who spear-tackled his partner off a bed admitted he had used excessive force.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

On October 15 the man, who cannot be named by law, and his victim were at home when he could hear the woman hitting herself.

The man entered the room and spear-tackled the victim off the bed to stop her slapping her legs, causing the woman a black eye.

On October 16 the man and the victim were seen in a heated argument.

The man admitted to police they had been in the verbal argument which had arisen from trust issues before he slapped the woman across her face.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client understood he had “screwed up” and was very remorseful.

Mr Selic said his client had plans to move to Mackay, away from the victim.

The man was sentenced to 12 months’ probation and was spared a conviction.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

gladstonecourt gladstone domestic violence gladstone magistrates court
