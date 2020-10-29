Gladstone man sold stolen items within an hour

A man who stole auto parts said he sold them within an hour.

A man who stole auto parts said he sold them within an hour.

A GLADSTONE man who stole items from an auto-parts store said he sold them within an hour because he needed money.

Travis Leslie Crunkhorn, 38, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Friday to stealing and one other charge.

On April 25, Crunkhorn went to the Repco Gladstone store where he removed a mechpro socket, a mechpro utility and a pencil buntane burner and concealed the items in his pants.

He left the store without paying – the items were worth a total of $116.

Police attended his home on May 14 and questioned where the items were.

Crunkhorn told them he sold the property for $70 within an hour because he needed the money.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client was addicted to ice and marijuana at the time, however the money was to purchase food.

“It’s not as if he made a profit,” Ms Ditchfield said.

Crunkhorn was fined $1000 and ordered to pay $116 in restitution.

Convictions were recorded.

Read more stealing:

Turkey Beach mum scammed eight people on Facebook

Bottle shop bandit caught on CCTV footage

Woman caught on CCTV stealing iPhone