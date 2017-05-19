Gladstone man slammed after 'vicious, brutal' attack on 16-yo boy

Ethan Joshua Robert Larsen, 24, pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court to two charges including one count assault occasioning bodily harm while adversely affected by alcohol and one count of the contravention of a police direction.

A MAGISTRATE has scolded a Gladstone man after a brutal beating of a young teen that ended in blood and broken bones.

Ethan Joshua Robert Larsen, 24, pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court to two charges including one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while adversely affected by alcohol and one count of the contravention of a police direction.

Police prosecutor Merilyn Hoskins said about 8pm on January 4 in South Gladstone, Larsen stood in a large group of people at the corner of two streets in front of a house.

The complainant, a 16-year-old Gladstone boy, walked towards the group to reach his house on the same street.

Ms Hoskins said a fight between Larsen and the complainant broke out when Larsen walked right up to the teen and punched him in the face.

Larsen knocked the complainant to the ground and continued to beat down on the complainants face, fracturing his nose, causing blood to spurt out, bruising and lacerations.

"He pummelled the victim in the face, in his back, his ribcage and his shoulders ... the 16-year-old was still on the ground," Ms Hoskins said.

The police were called but not before both parties took off.

Police later found the complainant lying down on a mattress inside a house on the street, covered in blood, the court heard.

He was taken to hospital with broken bones.

Police also located Larsen at a residence on the same street, who was heavily intoxicated and denied the altercation when questioned.

He was arrested and charged, and released on bail the next day.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said it was a complicated matter, and that both parties had mutual friends living on the same street.

He said his client had been chatting and drinking with friends in the large group, when the complainant walked up to the group and "swapped words" with Larsen.

Mr Pepito said his client took it as a threat, and thought the complainant was also holding a weapon, causing him to react.

Visiting Gladstone Magistrate Ross Woodford said it was a serious, vicious and brutal attack that deserved jail time.

"You see a young boy walking down a street, just 16-years-old, and you just absolutely beat down on him," Mr Woodford said.

"He was battered, bruised, covered in blood, you broke his bones; he had to have a CT scan...

"What's worse is you have showed no remorse, have written no letter to the complainant or even attempted to apologise... You are old enough to know right from wrong, but if you had any intelligence you wouldn't have committed the offence.

"Get off the grog - if this is the kind of thing you do when intoxicated."

Larsen was sentenced to four-months in prison, wholly suspended.

He was placed on a one year probation and fined $300.