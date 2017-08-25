25°
Gladstone man sentenced to time served after DV assault

Andrew Thorpe
| 25th Aug 2017 8:27 PM
Gladstone Police Station and Court House. February 2017.
Gladstone Police Station and Court House. February 2017.

A GLADSTONE man has been convicted of common assault and breaching a domestic violence order after an attack on his wife of 30 years left her with bruising to her lips and severely swollen cheeks.

At one point during the incident the man held a 30cm knife out towards his wife, before dropping it and hitting her in the face with both hands.

The man's two adult daughters attempted to stop the attack as it continued throughout different rooms, before the man was eventually shut out of the house.

Representing her client at Gladstone Magistrate Court this morning, defence lawyer Lauren Townshend submitted he should be convicted and not further punished given he had already spent 138 days in custody.

But magistrate Melanie Ho disagreed that a prior case cited by the defence was relevant given the facts before the court, pointing out that this defendant was of a mature age and had a criminal history.

Ms Ho said that if the man was convicted and not further punished, "he would have no record of the seriousness of the domestic violence offence”.

Instead, she agreed with the prosecution that the defendant should be convicted and sentenced to time served.

"It is appropriate to impose a term of imprisonment for this kind of offending,” she said.

Gladstone Observer
