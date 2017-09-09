Gladstone man sent screenshots to ex in jealous rage

A GOLDEN rule to live by when consuming alcohol is to never text your ex. Especially if you are bound by a no-contact domestic violence protection order.

These two rules were broken by a Gladstone man, who subsequently pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of a DVO breach.

About 6.35pm on July 23 the man, who cannot be named, sent screenshots of a text message conversation he was having with another person to his ex-partner (the aggrieved).

In the screenshot, the man was having a conversation about having sex with another female.

The text read: "F*** it - she's young and hot, I'm going to f*** her hard."

The aggrieved reported it to the police and the man was charged.

Defence lawyer Bradley Krebs said his client was intoxicated at the time and sent the message in retaliation after he was told his ex had been unfaithful during the relationship.

"He acted immaturely but has since ceased all communication with her," Mr Krebs said.

"He severely regrets his actions."

Mr Krebs said his client had two kids, was working on contract as a shift supervisor at a local industry company and was in a new relationship.

He said the text message was a way of getting his ex's attention and afterwards he sent her a "broken-heart emoji" and pictures of when they were together.

"But he realised in the cold, sober light of the day that he shouldn't have done it and he has no interest in that relationship any more," Mr Krebs said.

Magistrate Melanie Ho fined the man $1000 and recorded a conviction.