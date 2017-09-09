27°
News

Gladstone man sent screenshots to ex in jealous rage

FILE PHOTO: Gladstone man charged for sending text to ex-girlfriend.
FILE PHOTO: Gladstone man charged for sending text to ex-girlfriend. Jhaymesisviphotography
Sarah Barnham
by

A GOLDEN rule to live by when consuming alcohol is to never text your ex. Especially if you are bound by a no-contact domestic violence protection order.

These two rules were broken by a Gladstone man, who subsequently pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of a DVO breach.

About 6.35pm on July 23 the man, who cannot be named, sent screenshots of a text message conversation he was having with another person to his ex-partner (the aggrieved).

In the screenshot, the man was having a conversation about having sex with another female.

The text read: "F*** it - she's young and hot, I'm going to f*** her hard."

The aggrieved reported it to the police and the man was charged.

Defence lawyer Bradley Krebs said his client was intoxicated at the time and sent the message in retaliation after he was told his ex had been unfaithful during the relationship.

"He acted immaturely but has since ceased all communication with her," Mr Krebs said.

"He severely regrets his actions."

Mr Krebs said his client had two kids, was working on contract as a shift supervisor at a local industry company and was in a new relationship.

He said the text message was a way of getting his ex's attention and afterwards he sent her a "broken-heart emoji" and pictures of when they were together.

"But he realised in the cold, sober light of the day that he shouldn't have done it and he has no interest in that relationship any more," Mr Krebs said.

Magistrate Melanie Ho fined the man $1000 and recorded a conviction.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
Gladstone Observer
Warm Gladstone welcome for V8 stars Frosty and Cam

Warm Gladstone welcome for V8 stars Frosty and Cam

V8 Supercar drivers Mark "Frosty" Winterbottom and Cam Waters visit Gladstone.

Marina heats up for emergency response exercise

Tugs play a vital role in operations on Gladstone Harbour. They guide every big ship in and out of the harbour. Without them, the coal terminal cannot function.

Smoke bombs will simulate a fire on board a boat.

O'Dowd to vote with Flynn on same-sex marriage

GONE POSTAL: Ken O'Dowd makes a speech at the Gladstone Australia Day ceremony in January.

MP will abide by his electorate's postal survey results.

'2000 kids': Gladstone Eisteddfod kicks off tomorrow

ON STAGE: Young performers at the Gladstone City Eisteddfod.

Annual event 'organised and ready to go'.

Local Partners