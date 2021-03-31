Gladstone man sent lewd video to ex-wife’s mum and sister

A man who sent a lewd video to his ex-wife’s mother and sister, pleaded guilty to his offending. Generic image.

A man who sent a lewd video to his ex-wife’s mother and sister, pleaded guilty to his offending. Generic image.

A man who used Snapchat to send lewd videos to his ex-wife’s mother and sister, faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Mitchell Glenn Gerahty, 35, pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

Prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Gerahty’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On September 12 last year, Gerahty sent a 10-second Snapchat video from his mobile phone to his ex-wife’s mother and ex-wife’s younger sister.

The video showed Gerahty with no pants on in front of a mirror, holding his mobile phone in his right hand and masturbating with his left hand.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

The court heard the video made the victims feel disgusted, sick and messed up.

On November 24, Gerahty attended the Miriam Vale police station where he participated in a recorded interview.

During the interview, Gerahty stated it was him in the video and he would have been drunk and accidentally sent it.

Gerahty stated the video was taken from a bathroom, but he could not remember taking it.

Mr Manthey fined Gerahty $800 and convictions were recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court:

– Gladstone nudist caught on naked morning walk

– Drug-driver made full admissions to cannabis use

– Repeat traffic offender cops suspended sentence