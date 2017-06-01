Gladstone man sends 69 texts to partner, calls 216 times

A GLADSTONE man with fast thumbs has been convicted in a courtroom after blowing up his ex-partner's phone with calls and text messages.

The man pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of an aggravated breach of a domestic violence protection order.

The court heard that on July 5, 2016, the aggrieved (ex-partner) attended the Biloela police station with her phone as evidence.

She showed officers 69 text messages the defendant had sent her, despite a protection order forbidding all contact, including technical, between the pair.

She also showed officers evidence of 216 calls made to her phone by the defendant between the period of May 19-July 3.

Defence lawyer Mitchell Jamison told the court that his client shared children with the aggrieved; a two-year-old and a seven-year-old.

He said the pair maintained a cordial relationship for the sake of their sons.

He said it should be noted that the breach was technical, and not violent.

The defendant told the court that he was only contacting the aggrieved because she had called him, asking for money.

He said he transferred the money, at least $300 weekly, and always called afterwards to ensure the transfer went through.

He said on one occasion she had called him crying, asking for money.

He told the court he made the deposit, and didn't hear back from her.

He went to visit the aggrieved after work, and saw that she and the children were gone.

The aggrieved and the children had taken off to another state, he told the court.

"I do it for my boys, to make sure they are getting what they need,” he said.

"But she just took off on me.”

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho did not record a conviction, however, he was fined $500.