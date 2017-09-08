Gladstone man rips off business using his Centrelink payments

A BARNEY Point man has learnt the hard lesson that crime always catches up, after police charged him for an offence that he committed so long ago, he forgot it happened.

Joshua Nicholas Town pleaded guilty to one count of stealing at the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the offending occurred between March 2015 - 2016.

Town entered an electronic device rental store in Brisbane and entered into a payment plan for an Apple iPhone.

He signed a contract that would see him pay $52 a week for 12 months; which would come directly from his Centrelink benefit payments.

However after a few weeks using the phone, Town cancelled the payments.

Staff of the store tried to get in touch with Town however, he couldn't be reached.

The business reported the phone to be stolen in June; Town owed about $1084 in payments.

Town was located by police living in Gladstone in August 2017 and when questioned about the offending, told police he no longer had the phone.

Town told police that the phone had stopped working, so he threw it out and refused to pay.

In court, Town told Gladstone magistrate Melanie Ho that he just wanted the matter 'over and done with'.

"It happened so long ago I don't even remember it,” he said.

Ms Ho noted that the man had a history of stealing and dishonesty offences.

Ms Ho ordered that the man pay the full amount in restitution to the business, on top of a $500 fine.

A conviction was recorded.