Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cory Grittner pleaded guilty to drug driving and refusing to do a drug test.
Cory Grittner pleaded guilty to drug driving and refusing to do a drug test.
Crime

Gladstone man refused to take drug test

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHEN Cory Robert James Grittner was pulled over by police he became frustrated that he was stopped but the car before him wasn’t.

He was stopped on April 19 on Capentaria Close, Clinton, and began swearing and shouting at police at their choice of intercept.

He was required to do a road side breath test which he complied with but drew the line at taking a salvia drug test.

Grittner told police because he had been stopped for a licence check and breath test which he complied with he wasn’t required to give a specimen of salvia.

He stated he wasn’t going to provide even with further opportunities he still refused.

Grittner was placed under arrest and told to place his hands behind his back and turn against the wall which he refused to comply with.

He was handcuffed and taken to the police station where a drug test showed the presence of marijuana.

Grittner, 26, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug driving, failing to provide salvia for test and obstructing police.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said Grittner failed to provide because he knew he would test positive.

She said he was in a poor state of mind at the time due to his mother falling sick and was remorseful for his actions.

Grittner was sentenced to 12 months probation and disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

Read more drug drivers:

Gladstone woman just needed money for fuel

‘I’m an easy target’: Drug-driver keeps getting caught

Trouble at the Maccas drive-through

gladstonecourt gladstone drug drivers gladstone magistrates court name and shame
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink driver breaks two decade good behaviour streak

        Premium Content Drink driver breaks two decade good behaviour streak

        Crime Christine Pamela Choate hadn’t been to court for 21 years.

        One in hospital after two car crash

        Premium Content One in hospital after two car crash

        Breaking Emergency services were called to the scene in South Gladstone this morning.

        Butcher MP continues manufacturing tour of CQ

        Premium Content Butcher MP continues manufacturing tour of CQ

        News Glenn Butcher MP’s campaign trail rolled on today as he visited another major...

        BE ALERT: Very high fire danger listed this weekend

        Premium Content BE ALERT: Very high fire danger listed this weekend

        News BUSHFIRE season is truly around the corner with a high fire danger rating predicted...