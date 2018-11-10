Gladstone man recalls his time in deadly Moura mines

WORKING MAN TRIBUTE: The Moura Mine Memorial was officially opened on Saturday morning.

OVER 400 people gathered in Moura on Saturday morning to officially open the Moura Miner's Memorial and pay tribute to the men who died in the mines.

Among them was Gladstone resident Rob Hopkins who started work in the mines in the early 1970s.

"I worked there for 27 years," he said.

"I spent 19 of those years underground, but there's no underground mines there now."

The memorial was dedicated to the men who lost their lives working at the mines.

"At last count 50 men have died on the Moura Kianga field," Mr Hopkins said.

"13 died in 1975 in the number one mine, another 12 in 1986 in number four, then 11 in 1994 in number two pit.

"The worst part about Kianga and number two is you can never get them out."

Mr Hopkins recalls the 1975 disaster.

"They found a fire in the first section of the mine and were trying to seal it when it blew up," he said.

"All the underground fellows were my workmates, I worked in all the three pits.

"It was the afternoon shift who got killed and the really sad part was there were blokes who been called in to replace people who were off.

"Ronny Lindeberg had retired on the Friday but was still in the barracks that Saturday, he went in along with some others who shouldn't have been there either to do the ceiling work.

"But there wouldn't be a bloke in the mines who hasn't come close to being killed.

"When your number's up, that's it."

Mr Hopkins said it was an emotional event but it was good to catch up with old workmates and friends.

"When you work underground you become pretty close knit," he said.

"It's like an Army thing, you get to know your crew and you rely on them.

"You might not like some of them, but while you're underground you all look out for each other."

Mr Hopkins was asked to sing at the memorial.

"I sang 'Working Man'," he said.

"I find that song very hard to sing, but you've got to do it.

"There were speeches and it was very hot so I told the crowd that's why we worked underground, to get out of the heat."

He said the memorial had been placed in the middle of town.

"It's a very good tribute," Mr Hopkins said.

"I didn't go through it because it was too crowded.

"I let the others go through instead, I'll go back out later when it's quieter.

"I just hope no more names go up on the wall."