A Gladstone man was caught on CCTV putting a woman’s purse down his pants at a nightclub.
Gladstone man put woman’s purse down pants in nightclub

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Apr 2020 4:00 PM
A GLADSTONE man was caught on CCTV putting a woman’s pouch down his pants at a nightclub, a court has heard.

Kaiyne Brandon Gill pleaded guilty to stealing, possess dangerous drugs and possess anything used in commission of a crime by phone in Gladstone Magistrates court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court on July 20, 2019, Gill was at MiePlace nightclub about 10.20pm when a fight broke out, resulting in a woman’s $149 Mimco pouch containing $50 cash, a driver’s licence, Medicare card and bank card being knocked off a table onto the ground.

The pouch owner was kicked out of the club before Gill picked up the pouch, opened it and inspected the objects in it, before putting it down his pants, which was all captured on CCTV.

The footage showed Gill wearing a shirt with the word “Supreme” on it and a baseball cap with a coat of arms, which police located and seized during a search warrant at Gill’s address on January 30.

Gill denied to police taking the pouch, the court heard.

Mr Boyd said police also located two clip-seal bags containing about 20g of marijuana, digital scales and $1195. Gill told police $500 was from selling a gear box and the rest was from work on a fishing trawler, but could not provide details of the employer.

Gill was fined $900 and ordered to pay $199 restitution. A conviction was recorded.

