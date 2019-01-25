Gladstone man pulled over for driving too slow

A GLADSTONE man was busted for drink driving when police officers pulled him over for driving too slow.

A GLADSTONE man was busted for drink driving when police officers pulled him over for driving too slowly.

Damien Peter Paraskevas, 45, was one of six drink drivers who pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

The court was told that on January 1, Paraskevas caught patrolling police officers' attention riding a motorbike "very slowly” on Latrobe St at Tannum Sands.

He returned a blood-alcohol reading of .129 per cent.

Paraskevas's lawyer said the bike was parked at a neighbour's house but not secured.

The court was told Paraskevas decided to ride the bike home rather than leave it at the neighbour's house and risk it being stolen.

The father-of-three lost his truck driving job as a result.

Paraskevas was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

The court was also told Joachim Hendrick Viljoen drove 50m to pick up a friend when he was intercepted by police on Kylee Cres about 11.35pm on December 31.

The 18-year-old returned a reading of .103 per cent at Calliope.

Viljoen was fined $600 and disqualified for three months.

Mitchell Luke Smith was caught on Aerodrome Rd and returned a reading of .074 per cent.

The 27-year-old was disqualified for one month.

Joanne Nancy Hynes, 34, was pulled over on Mellefont St and returned a reading of .055 per cent. She was fined $300 and disqualified for three months.

Charles William Sturt was intercepted on Goondoon St and returned a reading of .043 per cent.

The 22-year-old was fined $750 and disqualified for three months.

Bradley Michael McGuire, 51, returned a reading of .027 per cent on Koowin Dr.

He was fined $1250 and disqualified for 27 months.