Gladstone man plans early retirement after huge lotto win

A GLADSTONE man says he will retire a decade earlier than planned after he won big on lotto numbers he's been using for 15 years.

The soon-to-be retiree held one of the two division one winning entries national in Monday's Gold Lotto, taking home $1 million.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning 21-game marked entry at Gladstone Central News and Gifts.

Described as a hardworking Queensland, he found out the news via a phone call while on his morning smoko break.

"You've got to be joking me?" he said to the Golden Casket official.

"How do I know this isn't a joke?

"Wow! I can't believe this!

"This is just... wow!

"Thank you so much. I really can't describe how I'm feeling right now.

"I had no idea what so ever!

"I'm in disbelief!"

The man said he'd played lotto for longer than he could remember, and always used the same numbers.

"I can't remember why I chose those numbers but I'm glad I did."

He said he would pay off his house mortgage and go on a holiday, likely around Australia and enjoy an early retirement.

"I'll be retiring about a decade earlier than I thought," he said.

"This will certainly kick those plans into gear.

"I really am still in disbelief. It's going to take a while for this news to sink in.

"I think I will have the take the rest of the day off work!"

Gladstone Central News & Gifts manager Alexandra Moodie said this was the first division one winning entry the outlet had sold.

"We're all so excited. We only opened this store late last year and to have already sold a division one winning entry is just beyond amazing!" she exclaimed.

"It's like a dream come true for us, although this is the first time we've sold a division one winning entry, we have sold two division two winning entries since opening.

"We will certainly be celebrating this incredible milestone and hope it's the first of many!

"We hope he really enjoys his prize and has so much fun thinking of how he'll spend his $1 million!"