Gladstone man 'panics', destroys evidence during search

HE SAW a chance and took it.

In a moment of desperation while police searched his car, a Gladstone man ran to the police vehicle where a glass pipe found in his own car sat on the bonnet.

Before police could react, he grabbed the pipe and threw it at the road, smashing it to pieces and ridding it of the traces of crystal residue left inside.

On Friday Jeffery David Johnson, 28, pleaded guilty to eight charges including one count of seriously obstructing police in their line of duties.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of breaching his bail conditions, possession of property used in relation to a drug offence, possession of drug utensils, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of property related to the commercial use of drugs, unlawful possession of a category M weapon and operating a vehicle while a relevant drug was present in his blood.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens said the offending took place November 23, after police intercepted Johnson for a roadside drug test.

The test returned a positive reading, Sgt Stevens said, noting that officers said during the time of offending Johnson looked "spaced out”.

Sgt Stevens said police decided to search the car after it became was apparent Johnson had recently sprayed a large amount of deodorant throughout the car.

Police found the glass pipe, which contained crystal residue inside, and placed it on the bonnet of their car as their first piece of evidence.

The search also revealed $600 in cash stored away, a double-bladed knife in a black leather sheath which Johnson claimed was for his own protection, given his involvement in drugs commercially.

Police also found a notebook detailing drug transactions.

The court heard that after Johnson threw the glass pipe at the ground, he threw himself too, with police quickly apprehending him.

He was taken back to the police station where he declined an interview. He was later charged.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the reason behind his client's decision to destroy the glass pipe was purely panic.

The breach of bail charge comes after Johnson reported to police - a condition of his release from custody after the offending - two and a half hours late on February 1.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring sentenced Johnson to five months in jail, wholly suspended for two years.

His license was disqualified for six months.