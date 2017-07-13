23°
Gladstone man only has eyes for one in 30-person carpark street fight

Sarah Barnham
13th Jul 2017

IN A street fight involving more than 30 people, Brian Lewis McPherson had his eyes on only one person.

The 35-year-old Gladstone man pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to three charges including one count of committing a public nuisance offence, one count of affray and one count of breaching bail conditions.

The court heard all of McPherson's offending involved his current girlfriend's ex-partner; the pair did not get along and were constantly causing trouble for each other, the court heard.

The first of the offending occurred on November 23 at about 7.20pm, McPherson was in his vehicle parked in Goondoon St only a few metres away from the victim, the court heard.

McPherson could hear the man in an argument with another person, while his children were in the back-seat, the court heard.

McPherson jumped out of his car and walked towards the victim's; slapping the man's car on the bonnet shouting at him to get out.

"Come on c*nt", he repeatedly shouted.

The victim remained in his car while McPherson continued to hurl abuse.

The police were called and McPherson was arrested and charged with public nuisance.

It was only a week later on November 30 that the pair had another run in, but this time another 30 more people were present.

The court heard McPherson was driving his vehicle after stopping at the Night Owl Centre Gladstone when he came across a massive street fight on Rosella St.

Among the crowd of people he was able to make out a familiar face; his partner's ex, and decided to take advantage of the fight that was already occurring.

Police were alerted of the fight after receiving reports of people yelling and swearing at each other on the street.

When they arrived on scene, officers had to physically restrain a number of people and make multiple arrests, forcing those involved to sit down on the ground.

The victim was one of these people told to sit; McPherson saw this and made his way over.

The victim was already under arrest, however McPherson punched him in the head three times before he himself was arrested.

McPherson was released on the bail condition that he was not to approach the victim. But he breached it when the pair got into another verbal argument the very next day.

Right outside the police station the pair were seen having a loud, abusive argument with each other.

When police came out, McPherson began to back away. However, he was arrested again.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client was actually trying to avoid the victim however, they always seemed to run into each other.

She said the victim was constantly trying to antagonise her client, so when he saw the victim in the street fight he had a 'brain-snap'.

She said the victim was outside the courtroom earlier that morning waiting for her client, knowing he was to appear.

Gladstone magistrate Melanie Ho imposed a $1000 fine, but did not record a conviction.

McPherson also faced the court on one count of stealing however, entered a plea of not guilty and intends to take the charge to trial.





