Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who made admissions to driving unlicensed appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
A man who made admissions to driving unlicensed appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Gladstone man narrowly avoids jail time after driving charge

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
29th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man with an unflattering traffic history, narrowly avoided jail time after appearing in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Karl Ferdinand Laber, 29, pleaded guilty to unlicenced driving.

Police prosecutor read the facts of Laber’s case, which started on February 22 at 3.41pm.

The court heard that police were conducting roadside breath tests on Auckland St, Gladstone Central, on February 22 at 3.41pm, when they intercepted a Subaru and Laber submitted to a licence check.

He immediately advised police he was unlicensed and had not been to Queensland Transport to pick his licence up after a recent disqualification.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Checks confirmed Laber had recently been disqualified and had only ever held a learner’s permit.

His vehicle was immobilised for seven days.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he was surprised more severe punishment had not been enacted on Laber given his driving record, which contained several like offences.

Laber said he understood it was his last chance before serving jail time and was fined $800 and disqualified for three months with convictions recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

Father fined after letting child, 13, drive

Man coughed and sneezed at passengers on flight

Young man used Snapchat to abuse victim

gladstonecourt gladstonecourt unlicenced gladstone magistrates court magistrate bevan manthey unlicenced driving gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone’s hockey team amped up for State Champs

        Premium Content Gladstone’s hockey team amped up for State Champs

        Hockey “I am not looking at how many games we win.”

        Renewables critical in Queensland Resources Council showcase

        Premium Content Renewables critical in Queensland Resources Council showcase

        News Showcasing the role critical minerals will play in lowering world carbon emissions...

        Woman caught drink-driving after wine, vodka

        Premium Content Woman caught drink-driving after wine, vodka

        Crime The woman admitted drinking vodka and wine before getting behind the wheel.

        Gin Gin to Miriam Vale gets highway upgrades

        Premium Content Gin Gin to Miriam Vale gets highway upgrades

        News The upgrades are part of the joint federal and state funded $12.6 billion Bruce...