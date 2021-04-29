Gladstone man narrowly avoids jail time after driving charge

A man who made admissions to driving unlicensed appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A man who made admissions to driving unlicensed appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A man with an unflattering traffic history, narrowly avoided jail time after appearing in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Karl Ferdinand Laber, 29, pleaded guilty to unlicenced driving.

Police prosecutor read the facts of Laber’s case, which started on February 22 at 3.41pm.

The court heard that police were conducting roadside breath tests on Auckland St, Gladstone Central, on February 22 at 3.41pm, when they intercepted a Subaru and Laber submitted to a licence check.

He immediately advised police he was unlicensed and had not been to Queensland Transport to pick his licence up after a recent disqualification.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Checks confirmed Laber had recently been disqualified and had only ever held a learner’s permit.

His vehicle was immobilised for seven days.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he was surprised more severe punishment had not been enacted on Laber given his driving record, which contained several like offences.

Laber said he understood it was his last chance before serving jail time and was fined $800 and disqualified for three months with convictions recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

– Father fined after letting child, 13, drive

– Man coughed and sneezed at passengers on flight

– Young man used Snapchat to abuse victim