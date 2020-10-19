Gladstone man named victim of Yeppoon diving accident

TRAGIC news out of Yeppoon this morning confirmed the man who lost his life at the weekend was a Gladstone disabled community stalwart.

Terry Fellows was involved in a scuba diving incident off the coast of Yeppoon just before 11am on Sunday.

Paramedics, with the assistance of Volunteer Marine Rescue and a rescue helicopter, assessed a male patient who was in a critical condition.

Queensland Police confirmed Fellows’ death this morning, saying they would prepare a report for the coroner.

Terry’s sister Leeann Fellows spoke to The Observer this morning about her family’s loss.

“We are still in shock and have much to arrange at this time,” Ms Fellows said.

A beloved swim coach, Mr Fellows was remembered in a heartfelt social media tribute from Special Olympics Gladstone.

“It is with a heavy heart and absolute sadness that we inform you that our much loved swim coach and dear friend Terry Fellows has passed away in a tragic diving accident,” the post read.

“The loss is huge and our hearts are broken. Our thoughts are with his family.”

The community reacted with great sadness to the news of Mr Fellows’ passing this morning, as dozens of people left messages of condolence.

“Condolences to all of you. Such a massive loss for his family, swimming family and a whole community. Sending you all strength at this devastating time.” Shelly Strange said.

“So sad. Condolences to his family. Kerrod had the privilege to train under Terry. He will be dearly missed xx RIP Terry,” Chris Hamilton said.

“He will be sadly missed. Condolences to the family. RIP Terry – thank you so much for sharing your time, swimming skills and knowledge,” James and Aleli Morrish said.