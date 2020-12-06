Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone man pleaded guilty to drug driving.
A Gladstone man pleaded guilty to drug driving.
Crime

Gladstone man lands himself major penalty for minor offence

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
6th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man has been caught drug driving a short period after he was handed a probation sentence in court.

Allen Norman Thierauf, 57, was intercepted on October 8 on Walsh St, Gladstone driving a Jaguar.

There he tested positive for drugs which further analysis showed was methamphetamines.

At the time Thierauf was subject to a suspended sentence and probation for stealing and other drug offences.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said at the time of the offence, the probation had just kicked in and Thierauf hadn’t had any counselling yet.

Thierauf pleaded guilty to drug driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 4.

He was sentenced to one months imprisonment and his nine-month suspended sentence was activated – a total of 10 months.

Thierauf was released on immediate parole and disqualified from driving for one month.

Read more drug driving cases:

Former truck driver protests drug testing condition

Drug driver’s obvious give away

P plater still had drugs in her system after two days

gladstonecourt gladstone drug driving gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wounding overnight ‘consistent with stabbing’

        Premium Content Wounding overnight ‘consistent with stabbing’

        Crime Police say a person is likely to be charged over the alleged incident.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December...

        Police called to break up teen brawl

        Premium Content Police called to break up teen brawl

        Crime A QPS spokesman said there was an altercation between the youths overnight.

        FIRST LOOK: Plans for Gladstone’s new manufacturing school

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Plans for Gladstone’s new manufacturing school

        Education The new development for CQU has been lodged with the Gladstone Regional Council.