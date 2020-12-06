Gladstone man lands himself major penalty for minor offence

A GLADSTONE man has been caught drug driving a short period after he was handed a probation sentence in court.

Allen Norman Thierauf, 57, was intercepted on October 8 on Walsh St, Gladstone driving a Jaguar.

There he tested positive for drugs which further analysis showed was methamphetamines.

At the time Thierauf was subject to a suspended sentence and probation for stealing and other drug offences.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said at the time of the offence, the probation had just kicked in and Thierauf hadn’t had any counselling yet.

Thierauf pleaded guilty to drug driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 4.

He was sentenced to one months imprisonment and his nine-month suspended sentence was activated – a total of 10 months.

Thierauf was released on immediate parole and disqualified from driving for one month.

Read more drug driving cases:

Former truck driver protests drug testing condition

Drug driver’s obvious give away

P plater still had drugs in her system after two days