Gladstone man jailed for brazen, dangerous police chase

A GLADSTONE man on the run from police for over a month has been jailed on more than 40 charges.

Michael Bernard Luke Delta pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to 42 charges, including 12 counts of driving unlicensed, seven fail to stops and three dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The 26-year-old has spent the past 76 days in custody after he was arrested in September following several dangerous driving and police pursuits across the region.

The court was told on several occasions police would spot Delta, who was wanted by police for other offences, driving in Gladstone.

When officers activated their lights or sirens Delta would weave in between vehicles on the road, drive up onto footpaths and islands, drive onto the wrong side of the road and run red lights to avoid being arrested.

Other times Delta would pull to the side of the road, alluding police to think he had pulled over, and when officers got out of their vehicles he would take off at speed.

Several times police had to stop chasing Delta to not put other motorists at risk.

Delta was arrested days after a chase on August 28 about 8.30am on the Dawson Highway. He was under the influence of meth at the time.

A search warrant at a Gladstone address where police believed Delta had been living uncovered a 15 gram stash of meth, and utensils, the court was told.

He was ordered to serve two years' imprisonment and six of those months behind bars before parole release on March 1 2019.