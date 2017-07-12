Gladstone man in wrong place at wrong time found hiding under bed

"I AM getting arrested, aren't I?”

Those were the words a Gladstone man asked police after he was found hiding under his girlfriend's bed.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of an aggravated breach of a domestic violence order.

The court heard on May 29 about 7.30am police attended a Gladstone residence after receiving reports of a disturbance.

The report indicated that a man and woman were fighting inside the house, and the woman was crying.

When police attended the address, the woman answered the door.

She told police she was having a fight with her partner over the phone.

However, given that a male's voice was heard from inside the house, police conducted a search.

The court heard police found a man hiding underneath the woman's bed.

He asked officers if he was going to be arrested.

"Because I'm not meant to be here, am I?” he said.

His partner had taken out a protection order in June, 2016. Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client was 31-years-old concreter.

She said her client and the aggrieved were in a two-year defacto relationship, and he was at her home by invitation.

She said her client had attended a party at the aggrieved's house the previous night and had ended up staying, but understood it was a breach of the order.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho fined the man $500 and recorded a conviction.