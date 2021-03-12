Gladstone man in court for drug offending

A Gladstone man who refused to be searched by police before being found with drug materials, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Dylan Robert Andrew Bromilow, 24, pleaded guilty to possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence, possessing utensils or pipes for use, possessing dangerous drugs and possession of a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of the case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On January 16, at 4.10am, police were conducting patrols of Gladstone when they observed a green Toyota Camry and intercepted it for a roadside breath test and licence check on Tank St.

Following a conversation with the driver of the vehicle and Bromilow, the pair were detained for a search.

Bromilow declined to be searched roadside and was subsequently transported to the Gladstone Watch House.

Police located a small black bag containing a number of drug items in Bromilow’s underwear.

Within the bag, police located a clip-seal bag which contained 0.2 grams of methamphetamine.

Bromilow was questioned in relation to this item and stated it was his.

Police also located a glass pipe which the defendant was questioned about and he stated it was his and he used it to smoke the drug.

Police further located used clip-seal bags with methamphetamine residue.

Bromilow was questioned in relation to the item and stated they were his and they had been used to store the drug.

On February 5, at 1am, police stopped Bromilow walking along Ormonde St, West Gladstone.

As a result of conversations and observations, Bromilow was detained for the purpose of a search.

During the search of Bromilow’s shoulder bag, a knife was located.

When questioned, Bromilow stated it was a skinning knife and he had no reason for possessing it in public.

Bromilow indicated he understood it was an offence.

Mr Manthey convicted and sentenced Bromilow to three months’ imprisonment, which was wholly suspended for 24 months, and all property was forfeited with convictions recorded.

