A Gladstone man drank three schooners and five large glasses of wine before driving. Picture: iSTOCK
Crime

Gladstone man had eight big drinks before he drove

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man drank three schooners and five large glasses of wine before he got behind the wheel.

Ross Thomas Mitchell was intercepted on the Dawson Highway on August 27 just before midnight.

He was seen by police changing lanes without indicating, indicating without turning and at one point making a sudden turn.

When police pulled Mitchell over he smelt like liquor and had slurred speech.

Mitchell told police he had consumed three schooners and five large glasses of wine before he blew 0.137.

Mitchell, 61, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was convicted and fined $800 and disqualified from driving for four months.

